Scott keeps an eye on the past

GRIT: Co-owner of The Barn and Scotty's Garage Scott Wright is a believer in hard work producing great results. Dominic Elsome

Name: Scott Wright

Occupation: Owner, along with Sarah, of The Barn and Scotty's Garage

Age: 59

Marital Status: As good as.

Why did you decide to get involved with the business?

Sarah and I were both doing our best for our respective employers at the time and decided we should be doing it for ourselves.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Back in 1998 I played golf with Wally Lewis and in 2015 Steve Price and his mum visited The Barn.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My two devoted daughters, and, with Sarah, achieving success in business.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

The harder you work, the luckier you get.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The future. I'm fortunate in my position to get to talk to a great variety of folk from different walks of life. We all agree that the future seems to be perched on a very slippery slope.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

Early 40s - old enough to know better and energetic enough to follow it through.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Preserving our heritage. We need to appreciate where we have come from to have any idea of where we're heading.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Riding in the back of the old ute, holding the rubbish down, heading to the dump.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Pohlman's Nursery (When it rains again!)

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Keep it a secret, then share it amongst family and friends swearing each of them to secrecy.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The people who made Australia the place it was.