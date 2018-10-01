Scott keeps an eye on the past

Sarah Ross and Scott Wright have operate The Barn and Scotty's Garage in Flagstone creek since 2008. The business was named the 2017 Lockyer Business of the Year.

Sarah Ross and Scott Wright have operate The Barn and Scotty's Garage in Flagstone creek since 2008. The business was named the 2017 Lockyer Business of the Year. Dominic Elsome

NESTLED in the sweeping hills of Flagstone Creek, The Barn and Scotty's Garage provides a peaceful escape for visitors from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Step inside The Barn, and you step back in time to a simpler era, and that's exactly what owners Sarah Ross and Scott Wright want.

"A little phrase that we like to use here is 'wouldn't it be nice if a little bit of the future was a little bit of the past',” Mr Wright said.

When the pair took over the business in 2008, it was run down and needing serious work.

But with hard work the pair were able to turn the business into a thriving success, and last year took out the prestigious Business of the Year award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Mr Wright said the awards had been a culmination of years of hard work.

"We're not into accolades but it is nice to be recognised,” he said.

Sarah Ross and Scott Wright have operate The Barn and Scotty's Garage in Flagstone creek since 2008. The business was named the 2017 Lockyer Business of the Year. Dominic Elsome

He said he believed what had pushed them over the line was their unique approach to business.

"We're laid-back, there's a lot of approaches to business and sometimes the approaches to business these days are very clinical,” he said.

"I had some comments from a bus group yesterday saying that we made them feel part of the family - and that's how we treat everyone.

"There's no prim and proper, people take us for what we are.”

Mr Wright said while the award last year had been a boost for business and a vindication of their approach, he and Ms Ross weren't resting on their laurels and would continuing to work hard.

"You have to offer people what they want and I think the trend these days - speaking to customers that come here - is that people are looking back because looking back it's a fonder time for them and this takes them back,” he said.