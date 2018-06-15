Menu
CARRYING IT FORWARD: Gatton Campdraft Association president Scott Haley.
Scott Haley enjoys putting back into passion

15th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

Name: Scott Haley

Occupation: Works at Ipswich Powder Coating and Gatton Campdraft Association president

Age: 50

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time as president of the Gatton Campdraft Association?

Working with other club members to secure our new ground at Grantham.

Why did you decide to become involved with the organisation?

I think everyone should put back into their chosen sports or hobbies.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

No.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My wife, two kids and two grandkids.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Money's pretty handy stuff, earn as much as you can while you can.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

More rain where needed.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Anywhere between mid-20s and mid-80s depending on the day.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Campdrafting, because of the great people involved.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Backyard footy.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Tenthill Hotel.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Retire.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My very patient wife.

gatton campdraft association lockyer valley q&a scott haley
Gatton Star

