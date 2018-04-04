Menu
Scoot over holiday boredom

TRICKY: Gatton's Jason Ward busted a move at the Lockyer Valley Youth scooter workshop at Laidley Skate Park today.
Francis Witsenhuysen
MORE than 30 keen scooter enthusiasts had the opportunity to learn some new tricks at the Lockyer Valley Youth Scooter Workshop today.

Held at the Laidley Skate Park, the free workshop was aimed at beginner to intermediate level scooter riders and was run by accredited coaches Brain Rodriguez and Alex Woodbridge, who taught riders how to 'drop in' and how to execute manoeuvres like a 'tail whip.'

LVRC Youth Development Officer Neil Williamson said the most important thing attendees gained from the workshop was skate park etiquette.

"They were taught how to share the skate park and to look out for other people using it,” Mr Williamson said.

The scooter workshop is just one of the 11 activities available on the Council's school holiday program.

"It's very important that there are low cost holiday activities available for our local children and young people,” he said.

"Council works in partnership with a range of organisations to make them happen.”

Head to the LVRC website at http://www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or the Lockyer Valley Youth Facebook page to see the other activities on offer these school holidays.

Topics:  laidley skate park laildey lockyer valley youth holiday program lvrc scooter workshop

Gatton Star

