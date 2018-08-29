Scientific crews called in to test school acid spill

Parts of Sunshine Beach State High School have been sectioned off following an acid spill.

Parts of Sunshine Beach State High School have been sectioned off following an acid spill. Tanya Easterby

UPDATE 4.15PM: Scientific crews are testing the atmosphere where an acid spill occurred at a Sunshine Coast school this afternoon.

Emergency crews got the call about 3.20pm to the reported formic acid spill at Sunshine Beach State High School.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one was injured during the incident.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have neutralised the spill and are now cleaning the area.

A spokeswoman said scientific crews were doing atmospheric testing to "triple check the area was safe".

EARLIER: EMERGENCY scientific crews have just arrived at a Sunshine Coast school following reports of an acid spill.

Parts of Sunshine Beach State High School have been sectioned off following an acid spill in a science lab about 3.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were on scene in hazmat suits assessing the danger.

The spokesman said 50m around the spill had been sectioned off and crews were working to neutralise the acid.

The spokesman said between 80-100ml of formic acid had spilled.

Queensland Ambulance officers are also on scene but have received no reports of anyone injured.