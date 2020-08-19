Menu
St Mary's Catholic School students Indi Shepley and Oscar Crack. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Education

Science’s next gen given head start at college challenge

Ali Kuchel
19th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
LOCKYER primary students have gained a taste for science experiments thanks to Faith Lutheran College’s annual Science Week challenge.

Year five students from local schools today teamed up in fours in a bid to take out the college’s annual science challenge.

Indi Shepley, a year 5 student at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, wants to become a vet.

She said today’s experiment, which involved using science to determine who stole a pet dog, was exciting.

“I like science because you get to do a lot of experiments and work with heaps of different things,” she said.

“It also brings in English and maths together – it’s not like some subject out of the blue.”

St Mary's Catholic School students Levi Mitchell and Bella Freeman. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
She partnered with Oscar Crack, who also wants to become a scientist.

“When I finish school, I want to be a vet,” Indi said.

“I think it could help with how much medicine to give an animal and why the animal is sick.”

It’s the fifth year Faith Lutheran College has run the challenge, which forms part of Science Week celebrations.

Head of department Emma O’Shea said the program offered students a taste of science subjects.

“Most primary schools don’t have access to labs, and the amount of experiments they can do in primary schools is quite limited,” Ms O’Shea said.

“We wanted to give the younger students the exposure to science and related subjects, and ultimately foster STEM career pathways.”

The college runs a science challenge each lunchtime during Science Week, with today’s being the agricultural challenge.

