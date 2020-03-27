Science ambassadors selected for university partnership

FIVE avid young scientists have taken on the challenge of representing their school as science ambassadors, though it remains to be seen what shape their roles will take in this unusual year.

Since 2018, Faith Lutheran College has been participating in the University of Queensland Science Ambassador program, nominating senior students with an aptitude and enthusiasm for the sciences to take part in the program.

The ambassadors partner with UQ and science teachers at the school to contribute to the development and delivery of events such as National Science Week activities, and encourage other students to engage with the sciences.

“We’re kind of the middle men between UQ and the school,” one of the ambassadors, Gemma Fox, said.

“So we communicate the science-related events to our peers, and help our co-ordinators organise science-related events.”

As the school has been unable to hold its assemblies at the moment, four of the successful students - Gemma Fox, Georgi Boon, Josephine Balrdy, and Paige Koroloff - were presented with their badges during a small ceremony on Thursday, March 26, with principal Doug Braiden and science teacher Emma O’Shea.

The fifth student was unfortunately absent.

The ongoing coronavirus situation has also cast uncertainty about what duties the ambassadors will be able to carry out, but this hasn’t hampered their enthusiasm.

“If assemblies were still taking place, we would often be talking on assemblies,” ambassador Josephine Baldry said.

“The biggest thing we’d do is the science week, which is every day we’d have a different thing for a different science.”

She said the opportunity to learn, and help educate others, was the part she was most looking forward to about the program.

“I think that’s the best part, getting knowledge and experience about the future of science.”