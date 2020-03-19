Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
Offbeat

Schwarzenegger's strange coronavirus lecture

by Sam Clench
19th Mar 2020 1:35 PM

He appears to be speaking particularly to kids on Spring Break.

Here we see a very pink Arnie reclining in a jacuzzi, puffing on a cigar and delivering a very chill lecture to those who are not following the authorities' instructions to isolate.

"I still see photos and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world, and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that's how you get the virus," he says.

 

 

"Stay away from crowds, stay away from being in restaurants and outdoor cafes. Especially now, in springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking and all that stuff. This is not a good idea.

"So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. But you've got to go and follow those orders."

This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.

More Stories

arnold schwarzenegger celebrity coronavirus movie star offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council calls special meeting to address coronavirus

        premium_icon Council calls special meeting to address coronavirus

        Council News Councillors being briefed daily on COVID-19 situation ahead of meeting to discuss virus impacts on community.

        How to stay busy during the coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon How to stay busy during the coronavirus crisis

        Life Though many events have been cancelled or postponed, there are still plenty of ways...

        Elderly, disabled left short despite special shopping hours

        premium_icon Elderly, disabled left short despite special shopping hours

        News Staff guarded the doors of Woolworths Plainland this morning

        ELECTION: Every Lockyer candidate’s vision for the next term

        premium_icon ELECTION: Every Lockyer candidate’s vision for the next term

        News Find out what all 12 Lockyer Valley council candidates have pledged to work towards...