Schultz scores double century in summer heat

CRICKET: B Grade Batsman will have to make more than 200 runs each to catch Hall of Fame Batting front runners Brandon Webb and Matthew Schultz.

First placed Webb sat on the top of the ladder with 236 runs after Brisbane Valley's win against Glenore Grove Gold in round eight.

While Glenore Grove Gold batsman Schultz secured second place with 201 runs after the weekend fixture against Gatton Fordsdale.

Schultz was unstoppable at Cahill Park, doing most of the heaving lifting in the Glenore Grove 318 run victory.

The home side dismissed just three batsmen in 38 overs but lost six batsman in their run chase.

Glenore Grove Gold now sits in fourth place on the ladder with Gatton Fordsdale ranked seventh.

At Glenore Grove, Forest Hill suffered their second loss for the season, going down to Glenore Grove Blue.

Scores were low in the top of the table clash, with Forest Hill all out for 156 runs.

Despite the loss, Forest Hill batsman Justin Reck claimed the top score for the day with 61, securing him 24th spot in the Hall of Fame.

Glenore Grove Blue batsman Ashley Anderson did just enough to enter the hall of fame with 52 runs not out at the end of play.

Forest Hill remain at the top of the ladder, nine points above Glenore Grove Blue.