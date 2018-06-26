Schulte's snag Sausage King awards

IT MIGHT not look like it to the untrained eye but there is a lot that needs to be considered to crown a humble snag a champion.

Schulte's Meat Tavern in Plainland certainly has the goods, with three of its sausages named as winners in the regional Sausage King Competition held last week.

The butchery came out on top against some of the top meat suppliers west of Brisbane and also snagged five silver medals, which will see them head to the state finals at the Ekka in August.

Managing director Peter Schulte said every aspect of the sausages was put under the microscope of the judging panel of industry experts.

"Everyone think it's just a sausage comp but there's a lot behind it,” Mr Schulte said.

"They look at presentation, the way you pack them, then they look at texture and the way they cook.

"So it's not just the flavour of them, it's the way you present them.”

Mr Schulte said the butchery's Sausage King success was a nice recognition for the good work his team was doing.

"As in any bushiness, you always hear all the bad comments and to get some good comments sometimes it feels really good,” he said.

"It's not just me, it's all the staff that make it the way it is.

"There are 40 staff here now, we're growing really fast. It probably helps us realise we are doing a good job.”

Regional Sausage King Competition - Schulte's Meat Tavern

Sausage King: Traditional Australian Pork, Poultry (Chicken Curry Sausages) and Gourmet/Open Class (Honey Soy Chilli Beef Sausages).

Silver: Traditional Australian Beef, Poultry (Chicken, Parmesan and Cracked Pepper), Lamb/Open Class (Morocan Lamb), Continental (Cheesy Kransky Sausages) and Best Butchers Beef Burger (Beef, Tomato and Onion Burger).