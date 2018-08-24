Menu
Login
TOP DRAWER: Peter Schulte with his prize-winning tomato and onion yagaburgers.
TOP DRAWER: Peter Schulte with his prize-winning tomato and onion yagaburgers. Cordell Richardson
News

Schulte's sizzle at state awards, claim top burger

Lachlan Mcivor
by
24th Aug 2018 10:16 AM

STRAIGHT out of their shop window, Schulte's Fresh Gourmet Market can now boast the best beefy patty in the state.

Their tomato and onion yagaburgers were named the Best Burger in Queensland in the Australian Meat Industry Council Best Burger Competition at the Ekka.

While other contenders might make up batches just for the competition, the Plainland store's winning burgers have long been for sale on the shelf.

They are named after Yagaburne Beef near Goondiwindi, where the butchery sources all of their beef, and the meat mixture is made in-house.

Managing director Peter Schulte said the recognition was satisfying for himself and his 40 staff members.

"There are places that make special batches up but what we sell is what we put in the comp,” Mr Schulte said.

"It does help to promote the store. We always do see extra sales coming through because of it which is good.

"I'm driving a big bus, it's all the workers that make it happen. Everyone puts their two bob in.”

They will now progress to the national titles in Perth in February.

"I've never been to Perth. We're going to make a holiday out of it,” he laughed.

"I don't know what I will running up against until we get there. There could be all different sorts.

"It's just great that we're on the right track and staff are doing a great job and we're consistent with our products.”

Schulte's also picked up second place for their kabana in the Royal Exhibition Smallgoods Awards for Queensland, and got third place for their bacon.

Their show success comes off the back of their three gold medals at the regional Sausage King Competition in June but none of their snags were selected to progress to a national level.

australian meat industry council best burger competition ekka lockyer valley plainland queensland schulte's fresh gourmet market schulte's meat tavern
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Road upgrades for Lockyer Valley

    Road upgrades for Lockyer Valley

    News Roads in the Lockyer Valley are likely to get an upgrade thanks to Betterment funding received from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governnments.

    • 24th Aug 2018 1:19 PM
    Birneys took gamble going from seafront to the country

    Birneys took gamble going from seafront to the country

    News The Birneys set up shop in Gatton in 1995.

    Male prisoners transferred out to make room for females

    Male prisoners transferred out to make room for females

    News At least one intake of female prisoners have been transferred.

    Q and A: Turf club president on life in the fast track

    Q and A: Turf club president on life in the fast track

    News Terry manages Lockyer Valley Turf Club and runs Rosewood Pizza Hut.

    Local Partners