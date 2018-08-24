Schulte's sizzle at state awards, claim top burger

STRAIGHT out of their shop window, Schulte's Fresh Gourmet Market can now boast the best beefy patty in the state.

Their tomato and onion yagaburgers were named the Best Burger in Queensland in the Australian Meat Industry Council Best Burger Competition at the Ekka.

While other contenders might make up batches just for the competition, the Plainland store's winning burgers have long been for sale on the shelf.

They are named after Yagaburne Beef near Goondiwindi, where the butchery sources all of their beef, and the meat mixture is made in-house.

Managing director Peter Schulte said the recognition was satisfying for himself and his 40 staff members.

"There are places that make special batches up but what we sell is what we put in the comp,” Mr Schulte said.

"It does help to promote the store. We always do see extra sales coming through because of it which is good.

"I'm driving a big bus, it's all the workers that make it happen. Everyone puts their two bob in.”

They will now progress to the national titles in Perth in February.

"I've never been to Perth. We're going to make a holiday out of it,” he laughed.

"I don't know what I will running up against until we get there. There could be all different sorts.

"It's just great that we're on the right track and staff are doing a great job and we're consistent with our products.”

Schulte's also picked up second place for their kabana in the Royal Exhibition Smallgoods Awards for Queensland, and got third place for their bacon.

Their show success comes off the back of their three gold medals at the regional Sausage King Competition in June but none of their snags were selected to progress to a national level.