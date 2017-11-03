Schulte's Meat Tavern snag big award

FAR FROM THE WURST: Melinda Schulte with the Large Retail Award Schulte's Meat Tavern won at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

WHILE two butchers in the Lockyer Valley have closed their doors in recent months, Schulte's Meat Tavern is only going from strength to strength.

The Large Retail Award winners at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards have big plans to expand next year.

Their fresh gourmet market based at Plainland sources meat from Warwick, Millmerran and Goondiwindi, with their pigs and cattle being processed at their abattoir at Hatton Vale.

Melinda Schulte, who handles the administration and marketing for the business, said the size of their factory would be doubled to keep up with the ever-expanding demand for their goods.

"We want to get a few more bigger pieces of machinery so that we can still produce those boutique quality small goods but at a much higher rate and capacity,” Mrs Schulte said.

"At the moment we're completely at full capacity... by the beginning of next year we'll have two more smokehouses installed straight away.”

Ms Schulte said their reputation as true "paddock to plate producers” set them apart.

"We can tell you on any one of these products, exactly where it came from and I can even tell you whose hands touched it,” she said.

The award was not the only prize Schulte's Meat Tavern took home from the awards night.

They were the highest bidders for a signed North Queensland Cowboys jersey, which was put up for auction by Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan to raise money for Scripture Union Chaplaincy.

Parting with $1200 was well worth it for Mrs Schulte, not only as a die-hard Cowboys fan but a big supporter of the work done by the chaplaincy program.

"This chaplaincy program is really close to our heart,” Ms Schulte said.

"We really like the fact that we're able to put something back.”

As much as she'd like to keep it on the wall in the tavern's office, Ms Schulte said the jersey would serve another purpose after being framed.

"We'll probably pick another charity and donate it on and let other people keep raising funds for it that way,” she said.