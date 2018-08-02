School's uplifting film a fresh focus on disability

PRIDE: NOVA Employment CEO Martin Wren (left) poses with staff and students from Rosewood State High School after their film Paper won the NOVA Employment Choice award at the Focus on Ability Film Festival in Brisbane.

PRIDE: NOVA Employment CEO Martin Wren (left) poses with staff and students from Rosewood State High School after their film Paper won the NOVA Employment Choice award at the Focus on Ability Film Festival in Brisbane. Contributed

ROSEWOOD State High School has a lot to celebrate after taking home the $1000 NOVA Employment Choice Award at this year's Focus On Ability Short Film Festival in Brisbane.

The festival, now in its 10th year, asks filmmakers to focus on the abilities of people with a disability and tell a story on film for the world to view.

The Rosewood school took out the NOVA Employment Choice award with its uplifting short film Paper, which reminds the world that students with special needs are more than just their disabilities.

The school's head of special education services Ruth Alback was the driving force behind the entry but said it was a team effort from staff and students.

"Michelle Dawson is one of my SEP teachers and is also a drama teacher, so I left her with all the creative licence, and Mr Dawson is one of our art teachers and teaches graphics and photography,” Mrs Alback said.

The concept for the film came from a conversation with one of her staff.

"I'm always complaining about drowning under the paperwork and Michelle Dawson said, 'there's more to these kids than just paper,' and that's how it sort of got born.”

NOVA Employment chief executive Martin Wren said the festival was an uplifting and important event and he encouraged people to take the time to view the entries.

"I don't think as a person you can fail to be impressed and inspired by taking 10minutes to see a couple of FOA films,” Mr Wren said.

"FOA changes attitudes about people with disability and this is important because it's the first step towards an inclusive society.”

Mrs Alback said the school was still stunned by the win and said it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible students.

"I am proud of all my students because they do have all the abilities that we showcased, and that's why we want to spread the news that yeah, kids might have a disability, but it shouldn't hold you back,” she said.

You can check out the film at the link below:

https://www.focusonability.com.au/FOA/films/Paper_1475.html