Schools share in sport success

ALL three schools went away winners in the annual sports meet at the Laidley Recreation Reserve.

This was the third year of the three-way competition between St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Laidley District State School and Hatton Vale State School, which was on Friday last week.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School teacher Andrew Hails said organisers wanted to expand the annual competition to other schools in the region.

"We want to invite the other primary schools but they have problems with student numbers to field teams,” Mr Hails said.

Both junior and senior mixed teams were represented on the fields, with St Mary's Catholic Primary School winning the rugby league shield, Laidley District State School winning the netball shield and Hatton Vale State School winning the soccer shield.

Hatton Vale State School Year 4 pupil Jay said he loved the afternoon playing rugby league.

"I've only been playing rugby league for a month or so but I liked playing it out here, even though we lost,” Jay said.

There were several parents watching and cheering their children on playing the variety of sports.

Hatton Vale State School parent Kristina Eisel said the schools encouraged everyone to have a go.

"It great to see them all having fun,” Ms Eisel said.

Parents Leah and Brian Collins were watching the netball match as their daughter played.

"Our daughter only started playing netball this year and it has sparked her interest in the sport,” Mrs Collins said.