SCHOOL’S OUT: Lockyer Year 12s to take classes online

HOME CLASSROOM: Lockyer Valley Year 12 students Lauren Luck, Sophia Driver and Hayden Sippel say doing school from home has pros and cons.

STUDYING from home has its pros and cons, according to Lockyer Valley Year 12 students.

Polarising as it may be, term two will take place online for most Australian schools in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

For students in their final year of study, the change could interfere with carefully planned futures.

Lockyer District High School student Sophia Driver is eager to build a career around helping people.

“I’m going to uni and, while I’m not certain, I’m thinking of studying occupational therapy,” Sophia said.

“I’ve always been drawn to jobs in which I can help people and assist them in their healing.”

For Sophia, university is the next step and while she doesn’t know what score she needs to get in, she expects it to be quite high.

“It’s hard to tell because Queensland hasn’t done ATAR yet, so it’s currently based on OP,” she said.

Sophia said the uncertainty of coronavirus measures had added a layer of stress.

“It’s not really something we have had to do before and we don’t have our teachers at all times,” she said.

On the bright side, distractions would be less of a problem.

“It will lower a lot of distractions so I could probably focus a lot better,” she said.

Laidley State High School vice-captain Lauren Luck knows exactly what she wants to do after school and that’s become a teacher.

“My teachers have inspired me and I’d like to lead the next generation and help them get the most out of their schooling,” Lauren said.

Her plan also involves tertiary study and with the disruption of moving to online schooling, Lauren is a little worried.

“It’s not going to be easy because it’s new to everyone,” she said.

“It’s a little harder to communicate easily with the teachers – you can still email them but it’s not like a one-on-one conversation.”

Faith Lutheran College, Plainland, student Hayden Sippel began taking electro-technology classes in Year 10 and is keen to make a career of it.

While he isn’t trying to qualify for a uni course, he wants to find an apprenticeship so he can become an electrician.

He said the change to online didn’t worry him other than having reduced access to specialised equipment.

“I know the school has been set up for everything to be accessible back home,” he said.

“But there’s real specialised equipment for the practical side of electro-technology, so I don’t have full access to that at home.”

The change to online allowed Hayden to set his own learning schedule and, like Sophia, he said working from home reduced distractions.

“I feel a bit more productive some days,” he said.

“I try to work for a bit and then take a 10-minute break – it goes a bit longer but ends up taking the same amount of time.”

Education Minister Dan Tehan ruled out the possibility of holding Year 12s back for a year and said it was important to get as many students through this year as possible.

“We want to make sure that this Year 12 cohort does not suffer as a result of the coronavirus,” he said.

“We want them to be able to pursue their dreams for university, for vocational education or whether they want to go into work next year.”