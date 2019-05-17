Menu
Login
Police tend to incident at Gowrie Road Hotel. Friday, 17th May, 2019.
Police tend to incident at Gowrie Road Hotel. Friday, 17th May, 2019. Nev Madsen
Crime

Incident at city hotel sparks police hunt, school lockdown

Alexia Austin
by
17th May 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:18 PM

UPDATE 3pm: A GUN has been fired as officers attempted to arrest a man inside a Newtown hotel this morning.

Read the full story here.

UPDATE 1.15PM: A number of Toowoomba schools are coming out of lockdown after an incident at the Gowrie Road Hotel this morning. 

Investigations are continuing.

More to come. 

EARLIER NOON: Police are currently searching for a woman after an incident at the Gowrie Road Hotel.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the hotel at 11am.

"The officers had gone to the hotel to execute a search warrant in relation to an ongoing matter," the spokesman said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"They have subsequently taken one man into custody.

"They are looking for a woman in relation to the incident."

The Chronicle has reports schools in the area are currently in lockdown, including St Ursula's College, St Mary's College, The Glennie School, Newtown State School and Our Lady of Lourdes.

The Pathways Early Learning Centre on Wallace St is also in lockdown. 

Police are investigating the matter, more to come. 

editors picks gowrie road hotel incident lock down police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count

    WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count

    News Haven't polled yet? Find where where you can vote in both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions

    • 17th May 2019 2:01 PM
    Annual car event drives several huge sales

    Annual car event drives several huge sales

    News At least three vintage cars changed hands

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    News Ever wondered what it is like to be mayor? Just ask this 16-year-old

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    News Gary and his father used their experience to do almost any job.