Schoolies most outrageous photos

Schoolies 2018’s most outrageous photos from this year’s annual school leavers’ event.

Schoolies 2018’s most outrageous photos from this year’s annual school leavers’ event.

Drinking, fighting, pashing, stripping, swearing, fornicating without protection, young people are partying through the night on the second weekend of the annual Schoolies celebrations.

From the Gold Coast to Byron Bay to Bali, high school graduates are consuming alcohol and other substances like there's no tomorrow.

Some of this year's outrageous antics have been captured on film by social media star Jamie Zhu, who has 2.8 million followers on Facebook, and posted the footage across his social media channels including YouTube and Instagram.

Jamie Zhu (right) has captured some of the more outrageous moments of Schoolies 2018.

Yeah, go on, shave your eyebrows off.

Great, I think it’s red wine or a raspberry cocktail.

Miley Cyrus did it, like, in 2013. It’s called twerking.

He also conducted interviews with young people out on the streets as part of the film.

The anecdotal statistics are that at Schoolies 20 per cent pass out, 25 per cent injure themselves and 30 per cent engage in sex - half without a condom.

Already on the Gold Coast, the original Schoolies central, Queensland Police have made 69 arrests of people attending Schoolies - three more than last year.

Why not? The Queen’s daughter-in-law did it.

Has Jamie just found the world’s oldest Toolie?

But no major incidents had occurred as in previous years when teens had risked their lives - and one had plunged to their death - from standing on outside balconies or risky high-rise ledges.

Gold Coast Schoolies high-rise falling incidents include a 17-year-old girl dying in 2012 and a 17-year-old boy suffering a fractured pelvis after he fell two floors in 2016.

Local police thought it was all in the past until footage emerged this week on social media of one male balancing on ledge without a safety railing in front of him.

That’s right, kick him in the orchestras.

Did it hurt? Yep it did.

Gold Coast District Inspector Mat Rosevear said that man's "stupidity" spoiled this year's good record to date.

Other teens had hurt themselves coming off electric bikes.

On his YouTube channel and Facebook and Instagram pages, Jamie Zhu has conducted Schoolies interviews with young people out on the streets.

Young revellers talk to Zhu about sex, partying, and performs acts for him such as girls kissing girls, girls kissing strangers, toe sucking, groin kicking and head and eyebrow shaving.

… more wasted than others.

On the Gold Coast reportedly 80 per cent of Schoolies have not yet turned 18, and instead of illegally purchasing alcohol some of them are taking drugs such as MDMA.

"You know how drinking has gone down for our generation? It's cause drugs has gone up. It's cheaper," Josh, 18, told news.com.au.

Go on, kiss this stranger. Love is in the air tonight.

Teens who weren't taking drugs last weekend said they would still be up to using Schoolies as a perfect opportunity to try.

Queensland Police are conducting random searches on young people at Gold Coast Schoolies and the Queensland Ambulance Services took to Twitter to discourage ingestion of unknown "toxic chemicals"

Why don’t I just do a handstand.

Yes it’s a microphone and you’re still upright.

Nothing like kissing your best friend after a few drinks at Schoolies.

Some people just look …

Hi mum, hope you don’t watch YouTube.