School writes to parents warning of suspect vehicle

POLICE are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle near a Darling Downs school which prompted a letter being sent home to parents this week.

Kingsthorpe State School wrote to families after the occupant of a faded red sedan allegedly approached a student walking home and "attempted to get them in the car".

A copy of the letter, posted to social media, said the student was able to get away and report the matter to the school which then informed police.

City Patrol Group Acting Inspector Craig Berry confirmed police received a report about the alleged incident which reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the complaint related to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of the intersection of North and East Sts in Kingsthorpe about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle was described as a faded red sedan.

Inspector Berry appealed for anyone with information about the vehicle to contact police.

"Police are appealing for public assistance or who may have witnessed a vehicle matching this description, or who may be able to review dash cam footage, to contact Policelink on 131 444, or provide information using the hotline form on Crime Stoppers," he said.

"Police have not identified any offences however the information received is being thoroughly investigated."

Information can be reported anonymously online through crimestoppersqld.com.au.

