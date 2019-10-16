Menu
MOVIE NIGHT: Head along to Mount Sylvia State School this Friday for the screening of Ferdinand.
School to host movie night, talk drought support

Ali Kuchel
16th Oct 2019 9:40 AM

DESPITE fires threatening the small rural town of Mount Sylvia, Ferdinand will still be screening at the school’s movie night.

In a bid to raise funds for the school, the Mount Sylvia State School P&C will open the gates to the public for the screening of Ferdinand — a bull with a big heart.

While it’s free admission to see the movie, funds from the barbecue, drink and popcorn sales will go back to the school.

In addition, drought support groups will be available to chat do on the night, thanks to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the Lockyer Community Centre.

During the fires last week, Mount Sylvia State School became the command centre for firefighters for nearly a week.

The Barbecue will start at 6pm with the movie commencing at 7pm.

