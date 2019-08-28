School to benefit from water saving technology

LOWOOD State School is just one of 15 schools selected to be part of Queensland Urban Utilities' recently launched school water conservation program.

The program is trialling the use of digital smart meters and is designed to make it easier for schools to monitor their water usage and identify leaks.

Queensland Urban Utilities spokesperson, Sarah Owens, said the trial provided schools with the technology and tools to be more water efficient.

"A smart water meter is a small device that attaches to the existing meter and transmits the readings wirelessly,” Ms Owens said.

"Water consumption data can then be monitored live by teachers and students from an online portal.

"Alerts are received if the smart meter detects irregular water use that could indicate a leak, meaning issues are found early on, saving water and money.” Lowood State School Year 6 student, Crystal Anderson, said the smart meter would help them remember water is very precious.

"I think it's important that we save water so there's water in the future,” Crystal said.

"Saving water is an important part of saving the world around us.”

As part of the program, students can analyse the real-time data in the classroom and learn about the importance of water conservation.

"With the Somerset region drought declared, there are some other simple ways all schools can be more water wise,” said Ms Owens.

"The most important thing is having a monitoring and maintenance program so schools can better understand their water use.

"This includes taking regular meter reads at the same time each week to compare usage, as well as routinely checking all the taps and toilets.”