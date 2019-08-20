School stud claims back to back grand champion tilt

FOR the second year in a row, Loc-Hi Liberty has taken out grand champion Australian Lowline female at the Ekka with her team of agricultural students.

The students from Lockyer District High School proved they can raise beef cattle just as well as major Queensland studs with the school's cattle.

Ekka show team leader and teacher Judy Schultz said Liberty was an experienced cow and kept students on their toes.

"She's a big strong cow, and she's what we desire in our cattle at school,” Mrs Schultz said.

"She is our picture-perfect animal.”

Youth District Display team Claire Vickerman, Shayan Hoger, Josh Van Den Elsen and Josh Dingle. Contributed

With many students in the team not from agricultural backgrounds, Mrs Schultz said it was a great experience for them to get into the industry.

"I've seen a large number of students come through the section,” she said.

"It's great to go to the different shows and see a number of past students that are still involved.”

Seven students formed the cattle show team at the Ekka, while another four students represented the school in the district display team.

The district display team took out the major award, with a first in the effective arrangement and product quality.

They claimed three additional blue ribbons with their arrangements, vegetables and grains.

Year 11 student Claire Vickerman was still on a high when she returned to school on Monday.

"It was a good experience (and) it was amazing to take out first place,” she said.

The school also claimed third place in the herdsman award, which they won last year.

"To come third this year with such a big team and young students was a huge achievement,” Mrs Schultz said.