TOP SKILL: Hot Shot Robotics' senior team Tyler Nelson, Lachlan Malec, Noah Nieling, Lachlan Eleison and Evelyn Perfect.
School robotics club has to skills to impress

Dominic Elsome
20th Aug 2018 1:59 PM

THE future is now at Faith Lutheran College, with a robotics club going from strength to strength.

The Hot Shots Robotics team started three years ago with just seven members and now boasts more than 32 constant members who meet at least once a week.

Last weekend, the team competed at the RoboCup State Titles using robots they built and coded themselves, with the senior team making runners-up in the soccer category.

RoboCup is a national competition where competitors use pre-programmed robots to complete various tasks including playing soccer, performing dance routines, completing mazes or delivering a care package to a victim in the rescue category.

Faith's success at the state level came of the back of good results at the regional titles earlier this year, with teams taking out first and second in soccer, first in rescue and first and third in maze.

Curriculum leader for digital technology Karri Campbell said while the results were fantastic, it was the friendships and experiences the day produced that were the real highlight.

"They absolutely enjoyed every single minute, they worked together as a team, they had a lot of fun, they were able to help each other out, they were able to help other teams out on the day as well,” Ms Campbell said.

faith lutheran college plainland hot shots robocup robotics
Gatton Star

