School prepares kids for potential impact of cancer

CANCER SUPPORT: Teachers and students at Faith Lutheran College took time out of their day in support of those affected by cancer.

CANCER SUPPORT: Teachers and students at Faith Lutheran College took time out of their day in support of those affected by cancer.

CRICKET: At Faith Lutheran College, Pink Stumps Day isn't just a time to raise money for those affected by cancer. The school also uses the event to educate students on the disease and equip them for the future.

Cricket for a cause was the focus of the day for students, teachers and members of the college's cancer support group, Ribbons.

Principal Janelle Anderson said the event was the perfect opportunity to focus on the disease, which could potentially have the most impact in student's lives.

"Statistically, our students will, in their lifetime, lose someone they love or someone in their networks to cancer, and particularly breast cancer,” Mrs Anderson said.

"We have also seen it be prevalent in our own community with a number of parents and community members suffering from breast cancer in particular.”

She said the Pink Stumps Day encouraged students to exercise compassion while also raising money.

In 2019, the school raised $500 for the McGrath foundation cause, which funds McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities right across Australia.

Since 2015, the charity has helped more than 70,000 families.

The cause is close to home for Mrs Anderson who has fought her own breast cancer battle.

She said the college celebrated Glen McGrath's work for the foundation to not only commemorate the loss of his wife, but to also help others.

"Doing something practical to help prevent others from losing their loved ones to the disease is something really important - it teaches our students that you can make a difference.”

Mrs Anderson championed the event by facing bowlers with a cricket bat in hand.

She said the day taught students they could support those suffering breast cancer with even the smallest gesture.

"Wearing pink socks or a pink hat can support those who are suffering,” Mrs Anderson said.