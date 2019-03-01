School nabs top achievements

PROUD PRINCIPAL: Laidley State High School Principal Michael Clarkson is delighted by the results achieved by the 2018 year 12 cohort.

TAILORING teaching, learning and support were the influences of success for Laidley State High School in 2018.

Not only did the school achieve the highest percentage of OP 1 to 5 in the Lockyer Valley- the cohort achieved a record Queensland Certificate of Education completion rate, and multiple trade qualifications.

Laidley State High School Principal Michael Clarkson said finding ways to engage all students was the key to achieving success.

"Modern day children have quite complex lives and family situations and various issues that are on their plate,” Mr Clarkson said.

"Collectively as a school we provide a lot of social and emotional support to students in their senior journey.”

The graduating class of 2018 recorded the second best OP result for the school in fifteen years with four students ranked between an OP 1 to 5.

Courtney Turner, Alannah Whitehouse and Keira Baillie all received an OP 2. Kane Gayler followed closely behind with an OP 4.

"It wasn't just smooth sailing, it was hard work,” Mr Clarkson said.

"They understood that to succeed at that level you actually had to do a lot more than just the homework.

"These kids were working with their teachers and had families that were caring that's what gets these sorts of successes.”

Just 24 students out of 82 were OP eligible, but Mr Clarkson said while the number of students was low, the amount was appropriate.

Mr Clarkson said when he first started at the school 15 years ago there was a high percentage of OP eligible students, but only a fraction of those went on to university education.

"Only 10 per cent of students were going to university, but we had an academic curriculum. It didn't make sense,” Mr Clarkson said.

During the past decade and a half Mr Clarkson had changed the curriculum to cater for both academic and practically minded students.

"We've added new academic subjects and an entire vocational pathway,” he said.

The results speak for themselves with 100 per cent of students graduating with a QCE.

A total of 74 per cent of last year's year 12 students also graduated with at least one certificate two or three.

Mr Clarkson credited the efforts of all teachers and students who contributed to the success.