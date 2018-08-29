Menu
St Mary's fete Laidley- Cody Sutton, Mitch and Elijah Harvey
News

School grounds filled for popular fete

Meg Bolton
by
29th Aug 2018 4:14 PM

IT WAS an unusual sight for a Saturday in Laidley as hundreds flocked to St Mary's Catholic Primary School on a non-traditional school day.

The sounds of music, chatter and laughter filled the air as community members enjoyed the St Mary's Primary School and St Patrick's Parish Fete.

School principal Craig Cronan said the event was a success thanks to the hard work of local businesses, farmers and community members.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere there on the day, a large crowd gathered,” Mr Cronan said.

"We were very fortunate with the weather, we had a sprinkle of rain but it didn't deter anyone.”

"It wasn't just school families, there were school and parish families along with the wider community who gathered.”

Mr Cronan said the amount raised at the fete was yet to be confirmed.

