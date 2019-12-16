School grads leave legacy at tiny rural school

HATS OFF: Graduands Toby Storey, Chase Walker and Cristyn Gray worked together to come up with their abstract mural to celebrate their time at Ma Ma Creek State School.

IN WHAT is quickly becoming a tradition at one Lockyer Valley primary school, seniors have created artwork to celebrate their time at the school and make their mark before leaving.

Year six students at Ma Ma Creek State School have been busy designing and painting a mural on the school’s bathroom block as their time at the school comes to a close.

Toby Storey, Chase Walker and Cristyn Gray are graduating primary school and spent the past few weeks preparing an “abstract” artwork incorporating the school’s values, which appear in the painting among winding coloured stripes.

The students agreed it was their teacher who inspired their creativity and said painting meant they could get messy.

“It’s abstract,” said Toby Storey.

Teacher Aide Beverley Sutton said the act of senior students designing and creating a mural on the school was quickly turning into a tradition.

“Principal Mr de Mey encourages the seniors to do a farewell legacy mural to the school,” Ms Sutton said.

“This year the boys chose to decorate the wall facing the main road.”

The mural depicts the four school values – respect, integrity, safety and effort.

“They are our values are the acronym is RISE,” Ms Sutton said.

“The lines show how they’re all here going in the directions of schooling and, then at the end, it shows how they’re all heading off to high school.”