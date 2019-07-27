School goes green to help creek

STUDENTS from Coominya State Primary School helped bring new life to Spring Creek yesterday by planting trees along the bank.

The section where the planting took place belongs to Brisbane Valley Protein.

As part of the approval for their facilities, the company has an ongoing contractual commitment to revegetate the parts of Spring Creek that border their property.

The company chose to turn the obligation into a community event by getting the local school involved in the planting, and scheduling the event to coincide with National Tree Day for schools.

95 students attended the planting, with nine more school staff, the principal, and parents helping out, along with representatives from Somerset Regional Council and Seqwater.

At last year's planting, the school students helped 1000 plants take root.

This year, the section being worked was smaller, with only 430 new plants being introduced.

Brisbane Valley Protein Office Manager Dallas Rumbelow said that there was no set amount that needed to be planted each year.

"We plant section by section, and plan to keep going each year until we reach the boundary,” she said.

"The goal is to protect the creek, and help stop erosion of the banks.”

While some plants were contributed by the council, most were purchased at the company's expense.

The company also covered the cost of the bus service to bring the students to the planting ground, and provided lunch in the form of a sausage sizzle.