School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

17th Aug 2020 7:47 PM
Cowboys star Michael Morgan is a guest on episode 3 of the School Footy Show, our tribute to premier schoolboy rugby league in Queensland.

We've got all the highlights of a thrilling round three of Langer Trophy and Aaron Payne Cup action.

Tune in each Monday from 7pm to catch all the highlights from our experts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes.

Tonight, joining the program is special guest Michael Morgan of the North Queensland Cowboys, talking about what it means to have the player of the year title in the Payne Cup named after him.

Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
And what is Federal Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and QLD Senator Andrew Chisholm doing on The School Footy Show?

Find out in episode 3.

editors picks langer cup livestream payne cup school footy show

