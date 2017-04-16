27°
UPDATE: Four classrooms damaged in school fire

Anna Hartley
| 16th Apr 2017 10:03 AM Updated: 2:04 PM

UPDATE 1.47PM:

LAIDLEY State High School has confirmed four classrooms were damaged in this morning's blaze.

"Police and (the) fire brigade attended a fire in C Block at our school early this morning," a school spokesperson posted on Facebook.

"Two art classrooms have been damaged by fire and two business classrooms have been smoke affected.

Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.
Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. Rob Williams

"The full extent of the damage will be determined after police complete their site investigations. It is likely however that most things in the two art classrooms have been damaged by fire. Once staff gain access to the building we will determine the full extent of the damage. It will be some time before this building will be available again for student use."

Staff are already working on changed to the school timetable to relocate art and business classes.

"The computers in the C4 business classroom will be relocated at another classroom in the school and we will fully utilise the junior art classroom and set up another temporary Art classroom to minimise the impact on student learning," the post reads.

"The extent of loss or damage of student and teacher work is not yet known.

 

"Students and parents should be reassured that while the loss of student work is frustrating and disappointing, it will not have an impact on student academic results.

"Students will be advised what art work has been salvaged once this is determined."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

INITIAL: LAIDLEY High School has gone up in flames as fire tore through two classrooms in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was reported at 4.30am with three fire auxiliary crews called to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the blaze was out by 4.50am.

Queensland Police have declared the site a crime scene as investigations into the fire continue.

Teacher and fire fighter Craig Barratt said the damage would cause serious problems for teachers and students, who are due to return to school in just three days.

"With two classrooms down it's going to put a real strain on the resources to make sure all the students can continue their learning as efficiently as possible," he told 9 News this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

