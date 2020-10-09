School evacuated as smoke fills classroom

SMOKE THREAT: Warwick firefighters attend the scene of the Scots PGC evacuation.

STUDENTS and staff have been evacuated from Scots PGC College this morning following reports of smoke in a classroom.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, two crews arrived on school to find the room “fully logged with smoke”.

“They are using thermal imaging cameras but it doesn’t look as if there’s an actual fire,” she said.

Warwick firefighters attend the scene of the Scots PGC evacuation.

Scots PGC principal Kyle Thompson said the school was alerted to the smoke at around 10.15am.

“I think there were some issues with smoke in a Year 3 classroom. I don’t know the source, we followed our normal evacuation and safety procedures,” he said.

“We managed to evacuate the whole school really quickly and we’ve accounted for all of our students in that process.

“Now we’re in the hands of the emergency services just to ensure everything is safe on site.”

The QFES spokeswoman said the Fire Investigation Unit would look into the cause of the smoke.

Warwick Police and Queensland Ambulance are also on scene.