School celebrates remarkable moments

ALL achievements are remarkable, no matter how big or small, is the mantra Our Lady of Good Counsel School Gatton has operated by for the past two years.

To celebrate its student achievements, the Lockyer Valley school joined others in Catholic education across the state to celebrate Remarkable Moments day on Friday last week..

Principal Nathan Haley said since implementing the program teachers had watched students flourish, with improvements in their reading and writing.

"We have a focus on making sure every child is progressing in their learning,” Mr Haley said.

"Every three weeks the teachers are assessing where the children are at to understand what the next thing they need in their learning program is to continue improving.”

Grade two student Hedy Liu was recognised for achieving two years' worth of learning in 12 months.

"The beginning of this year I was on (reading level) eight and now I'm on 24,” Hedy said.

Students also took home a Remarkable Moments picture book to commemorate their achievements.