Menu
Login
ACHIEVING: Hedy Liu, Ashton Cabuay, Preston Reck, Tung Lam Nguyen and Lachlan Harrison.
ACHIEVING: Hedy Liu, Ashton Cabuay, Preston Reck, Tung Lam Nguyen and Lachlan Harrison. Meg Bolton
News

School celebrates remarkable moments

Meg Bolton
by
15th Nov 2018 8:20 AM

ALL achievements are remarkable, no matter how big or small, is the mantra Our Lady of Good Counsel School Gatton has operated by for the past two years.

To celebrate its student achievements, the Lockyer Valley school joined others in Catholic education across the state to celebrate Remarkable Moments day on Friday last week..

Principal Nathan Haley said since implementing the program teachers had watched students flourish, with improvements in their reading and writing.

"We have a focus on making sure every child is progressing in their learning,” Mr Haley said.

"Every three weeks the teachers are assessing where the children are at to understand what the next thing they need in their learning program is to continue improving.”

Grade two student Hedy Liu was recognised for achieving two years' worth of learning in 12 months.

"The beginning of this year I was on (reading level) eight and now I'm on 24,” Hedy said.

Students also took home a Remarkable Moments picture book to commemorate their achievements.

catholic education education educational program gatton school our lady of good counsel primary school
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Patient taken to hospital after snake bite

    Patient taken to hospital after snake bite

    News They were bitten on the foot.

    • 15th Nov 2018 7:22 AM
    Dancers earn valuable reward for passion and commitment

    Dancers earn valuable reward for passion and commitment

    News Talented trio all began dancing at a young age.

    Cannabis plant seized in morning raid

    Cannabis plant seized in morning raid

    News Police raided a Regency Downs property

    Local Partners