School celebrates most successful year

PRINCIPAL'S ADDRESS: Michael Clarkson signs off for another year. Contributed

LAIDLEY State High School signed off with success this year with 100 per cent of Year 12 students obtaining Queensland Certificate of Education for the first time.

The achievement could be the first of many for the high school, which received $8.5 million of funding to construct new specialist curriculum facilities.

Principal Michael Clarkson said the funding allowed the school to expand and would improve the quality of programs in 10 teaching areas.

"These new facilities increase our enrolment management caps from 742 to 905, enabling more students to attend our great school,” Mr Clarkson said.

"Construction will commence in December 2018 and conclude in September 2019.”

Music, Instrumental Music, Drama, Dance, FTV (Film & TV), Hospitality, Engineering, Building & Construction, Graphic Design and Science will all be improved by the funding.

More students also graduated with certificates in vocational education in 2018.

Mr Clarkson said the achievement enhanced student employability both in local and the broader community.

But 2018 wasn't all off field success for the local high school, with implementation of the Laidley SHS Touch Academy, students also achieved on the sporting pitch.

"Touch Academy provides opportunities for students to develop a love of the game, become elite participants and prepare for a career in the professional sporting arena,” Mr Clarkson said.

The newest curriculum initiative facilitated students participation in the local touch competition along with various regional competitions including the Queensland All Schools Touch.

"The Laidley Touch Academy will grow in 2019 with the introduction of senior subject offerings and more rigorous selection and performance expectations for participants,” Mr Clarkson said.