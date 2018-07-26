School cattle team on high after show success

AG LEADERS: Students from the Lockyer District High School show team Jo Zischke, Charlotte Pieper, Hannah Geldmacher and Kain Pieper with school calf and cow Loc-Hi Pixie and Loc-Hi Luna.

AG LEADERS: Students from the Lockyer District High School show team Jo Zischke, Charlotte Pieper, Hannah Geldmacher and Kain Pieper with school calf and cow Loc-Hi Pixie and Loc-Hi Luna. ALI KUCHEL

STUDENTS from the Lockyer District High School show team are looking forward to the Ekka, following positive results at the Gatton Show.

The team took out Grand Champion Bull with Loc-Hi Norman along with Grand Champion female with Loc-Hi Modesty, both Australian Lowline cattle.

In the lead-up to its Grand Champion title, Loc-Hi Norman also claimed honours in the junior champion bull and bull 16 months and under 20 months. Loc-Hi Modesty also won female 16m-20m and junior champion female.

Both Norman and Modesty are products of the school's stud breeding program, which operates as a functioning commercial stud, where students are involved in all aspects of animal husbandry and bloodline selection.

School deputy principal Tony McCormack said the students were always excited to test themselves against the best.

"The competition was very high quality with all exhibitors set to compete at the Ekka in three weeks time,” Mr McCormack said.