School captain, top ATAR graduate credits school for success

Lowood State High School principal Stacey Beu, with highest ATAR student for 2020 Emily Stephen, DUX recipient Hayley Diesing, and head of senior schooling Stacey Mallett. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Lowood High’s top ATAR student has likened her school to players on a football team.

There are the show ponies, the ones everyone remembers, but then there’s the workhorse players who don’t have the fanciest skills get the team over the line to win.

And according to Emily Stephen – Lowood High are the workhorses.

Emily delivered her inspirational speech at the high school’s Leaders Induction Ceremony, where she was awarded highest ATAR student for 2020.

“I was not the top student in any of my classes, but I was consistent, and with the new ATAR system, it really looks after you,” Emily said.

“If you put in the work, you will be rewarded.”

The school captain received an ATAR of 92.9 – well above what she required gain entry into university to study primary education.

Emily said she needed a ATAR of 72 to qualify for University of Southern Queensland’s primary education course.

But students who received an ATAR of 88 or higher and put USQ as their first preference were awarded a $20,000 study bursary.

She studied math methods, English, chemistry, physics, and biology.

“When I first picked my subjects, I was on track to biomedicine, and I got half way through year 11 and didn’t want to study that long,” Emily said.

Emily credited Lowood High for preparing students to enter life after school, having completed a certificate III in health support services.

She said in year 10, students were required to complete a certificate II, and in year 11, a certificate III.

“Even if we got out of school and didn’t want to go to uni – but that’s what we were striving for – Lowood made sure we had something to fall back on,” Emily said.

“Lowood has set us up for the future.”

The 18-year-old said she was proud to receive the highest ATAR accolade and didn’t expect it.

“We were the guinea pig year – they tested us and put us through it all – but we got through it,” she said.”