Jed Hall, Graeme Lehmann, and Estelle Drynan.
News

School captain named Young Citizen of the Year

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
AN UPSTANDING former school leader has been named the Somerset’s Young Citizen of the Year at the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

Toogoolawah State High’s 2019 School Captain Jed Hall was presented the award by Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and the Somerset’s 2020 Australia Day Ambassador, Moreton Bay Regional Council’s 2019 Young Citizen of the Year Olivia Hargroder.

Cr. Lehmann said Jed's passion for the community was what had earned him the award.

“He volunteers with a host of groups and events including the Toogoolawah Progress Association, Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride and Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair,” he said.

“Jed also represented the Esk Lions Club during a 2018/2019 exchange trip to America and Canada and was awarded Toogoolawah State High School’s 2019 Coleman Memorial Citizenship Award.”

Jed was nominated for the role by his mother, who celebrated his success alongside many of his friends and peers.

“I’ve been doing this pretty much from Year 8 in high school, all the way through,” Jed said.

“I just like helping out the community, giving a hand where it’s needed.”

Young Citizen of the Year was one of six awards presented at the ceremony.

Estelle Drynan was named Citizen of the Year, the Arts and Cultural Award was presented to Toogoolawah’s Robin Garland-Sticovich, and world record holding Kilcoy woodchopper Gerald Youles received the Sports Award.

Event of the Year went to the Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair, while the Lions Club of Fernvale was crowned Community Group of the Year.

As well as the awards, the event also included the Citizenship Ceremony, where more than thirty new Australians were welcomed into the community.

