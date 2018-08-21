School calls on community to attend the fete

WITH St Mary's Catholic Primary School and St Patrick's Parish Fete just around the corner it's time to unite with your fellow community members for a day of old-fashioned fun.

Do a good deed by having fun with money raised at the family day out going towards helping the school stay up to date with technology.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School principal Craig Cronan. Ali Kuchel

St Mary's school principal Craig Cronan said proceeds from would provide vitally important resources for the students.

"We have a large expenditure on technology at the moment within the school and this will certainly help towards raising funds for us to get our technology to a standard that is ready for education in the 21st century,” Mr Cronan said.

"We have a bank of laptops but things need an update.”

The August 25 fete will be the first for Mr Cronan, who is looking forward to getting to know local parishioners, families from the school, and the wider community.

"It'll be a great day out for the great family,” he said.

"There will be a band playing at 4pm as well after the fate has finished for people to socialise.”

The event is the biennial fundraiser for the school which assists in buying the students educational resources.

"There's been a lot of planning going into the day, we hope for good weather and a great day for all,” Mr Cronan said.

With admission free, organisers hope to see many people there.