School breaks fundraising record for people with cancer

TOP EFFORT: Noah Berry was excited to help out at Faith Lutheran College's World Greatest Shave event. Meg Bolton

SHAVING your head for cancer has become a trend at Faith Lutheran College Plainland.

This week, a combination of 19 students and teachers parted ways with their locks by either completely shaving their heads or cutting a considerable length off to make wigs for children with cancer.

Their efforts have raised $9,000, which is $7,000 more than their last year's total, and more than the school has ever fundraised for any charity.

In 2018, the college raised more money for the Leukaemia Foundation than any other school in the region, but this year the students have taken the cause to new heights.

Faith's Community Captains led the charge, with Zac McAlpine shaving his head on assembly the week before to promote awareness.

The act encouraged a number of students to come on board.

Female Community Captain Kate Bates also championed the cause by cutting 14 inches of hair off for Variety Australia, a children's charity that makes wigs for sick kids.

"I've always wanted to cut my hair for a good cause and I thought what better time to do it than in my last year of high school,” Kate said.

"You can raise so much more money in high school because you have so much more backing, so I was like what a way to finish.”

For her efforts alone, Kate raised about $1,200.

"People connect so deeply to hair, it gives them confidence and it allows them to move forward in life,” she said.

Year 9 student Keegan Fraser and year 11 student Caitlin Emmerson also shaved their heads for charity and raised more than $3,500 together.

Year 8 student Charlotte Broady also joined the cause, but her connection to the disease was more personal than most.

Almost seven years ago, the 14-year-old fought Leukaemia for 12 months. She underwent a bone marrow transplant and spent many hours in hospital.

"It feels really good seeing so many people fight this and it just makes me feel really happy,” Charlotte said.

The young cancer survivor is now helping others - she raised more than $1,200 for the cause.

Charlotte shaved her hair after being motivated by fellow Faith student Charlotte Lane who cut her hair off for cancer in 2018.

Deputy principal Tyson Kenny said helping others has become a trend within the Faith community.

"At Faith, we not only want to ensure our students develop in an academic sense, but also develop as young citizens,” Mr Kenny said.

"Raising money and awareness for a really great cause certainly gives students that opportunity.

"This event was so successful due to a committed group of student leaders who are active citizens in our community that helped make it happen.”

He said the success of the event was a testament to the enthusiasm and hard work of school leaders.