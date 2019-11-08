SCHOLARSHIPS: $1.8m on offer to attract students to our university

FORTY new uni students in the Lockyer Valley will get a scholarship ride into their tertiary education.

A total of $1,864,500 has been allocated to University of Queensland in Gatton, to fund new scholarships to attract more students to the university next year.

The news was announced by Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, who said UQ would provide a total of forty scholarships, twenty for domestic students and another twenty for international students.

The funds were distributed as part of the Liberal National Governments $93.7 million Destination Australia program, which each year provides scholarships worth $15,000 a year to students who study at a university or vocational education provider in a rural or regional area.

“The Lockyer Valley has a great story to tell the world, the Gatton campus is a leading example in education and research, particularly on agriculture and food science,” Mr Buchholz said.

“These scholarships will help the Gatton campus to attract international and domestic students, and export leading local knowledge.”

Mr Buchholz said he wanted the region to have a greater share of the $35 billion contributed to the Australian economy last year from international education.

“Attracting more students to study in the Lockyer Valley will be good for our community, good for local businesses, and good for tourism,” he said.

“Our Government’s Destination Australia program is helping to attract more students to study in regional Australia and it will help the local economy grow, by promoting the Lockyer Valley as a hub not only for food production, but research, science and knowledge, making the region an attractive study destination.”