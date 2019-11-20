Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUTION: Parts of some animals have fallen off the back of a truck, causing a hazard along Drayton street.
CAUTION: Parts of some animals have fallen off the back of a truck, causing a hazard along Drayton street.
News

Scattered animal carcasses shutdown Warrego Hwy

Emily Bradfield
19th Nov 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCATTERED animal carcasses shut down a section of the Warrego Hwy, one of the main thoroughfares through Dalby during the busiest time of the day.

Motorists travelling along Drayton and Condamine streets about 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon were met with the grisly sight of bloody chunks of meat scattered across the main thoroughfare.

Police were called to scene to investigate the gruesome traffic hazards.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were many corpses of dead animals blocking the road.

The animal corpses were believed to have fallen from the back of a trailer.

Council were called to clean up the carcasses from the road.

dalby warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        premium_icon Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        News A Gatton man told police he didn’t know it was illegal for him to keep a tool he formerly used for work.

        Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        premium_icon Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        News New figures reveal growing cost of drought in Queensland

        Tired crews brace for another heavy day

        premium_icon Tired crews brace for another heavy day

        News Exhausted firefighters bracing for unpredictable conditions on Darling Downs

        Industry calls for tax to be dumped as workers disappear

        Industry calls for tax to be dumped as workers disappear

        News The horticulture industry is calling for a full repeal of the Backpacker Tax...