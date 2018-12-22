Menu
Login
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale
Crime

'Scary' police pursuit abandoned as manhunt begins

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 6:38 PM

A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city earlier this afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY: Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

A silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton and was chased by a highway patrol car.

Coffs Clarence police said that a short pursuit ensued, but was terminated shortly after.

The car was again spotted at South Grafton and was chased by what witnesses said was four police cars.

editors picks manhunt nsw police police chase police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    More than just a show for society

    More than just a show for society

    News The Laidley Show Society reflect on what has been a busy year.

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    News Storm warning issued for region

    Police humbled with community generosity

    Police humbled with community generosity

    News The goal of 10 boxes turned into 29

    Local Partners