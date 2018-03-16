Scam warning after man impersonates police officers

DETECTIVES from the Lockyer Valley have asked the community to be vigilant after being alerted to a phone scam where the caller has claimed to be from the Gatton Police Station.

"On at least one occasion the caller has phoned a business, claiming to be from the Queensland Police Service and attempt to offer a bronze, silver or gold package, at a cost of hundreds of dollars in the form of a donation," Gatton acting officer in charge Dan Curtin said.

"The victim noticed this was a scam and has requested the caller to submit their request via email and no email has been received.

Sgt Curtin said he did not want any local businesses falling victim to the scam.

"If you have fell victim to a scam or see anything suspicious visit www.scamwatch.gov.au," he said.

"Gatton CIB are investigating."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.