Menu
Login
Don't fall for this tax scam.
Don't fall for this tax scam. Contributed
Crime

SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

19th Jun 2018 4:39 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

IT'S taxtime and police are warning people to be vigilant about tax scams.

Richmond Police District posted the warning to Facebook: "It's almost tax time, so keep an eye out for scam emails and texts pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office".

"Not all of them are as easy to detect as the rookie efforts pictured. The ATO will never send a text or email asking for personal information, or to pay a fee for a refund."

So be aware, and don't be scammed out of your hard-earned money.

australian tax office editors picks northern rivers crime tax scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    News The Queensland Reds halfback visited the school on Saturday.

    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    News The Hawks were the only club to have more than one side represented.

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    News 3800km in a '95 Nissan Pulsar

    Local Partners