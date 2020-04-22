SCAM ALERT: ‘Driveway scammers’ target home owners

CON ARTISTS: Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the driveway scam was known to police. Photo: Dominic Elsome

CON ARTISTS: Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the driveway scam was known to police. Photo: Dominic Elsome

WHEN she heard the buzzer go off, Tara thought it must have been the postie.

But, heading out the front of her Glenore Grove house on Monday about 1pm, she saw a white Triton ute had pulled into her driveway with two men in the car.

It wasn't until the men left that Tara realised they may have been trying to scam her of thousands of dollars.

"I thought it was odd, given the Covid-19 crisis, that someone would be cold-calling," Tara said.

"I thought it seemed a bit weird."

The passenger climbed out of the car and appeared to be in his 30s, stocky and dressed in blue.

READ MORE: SCAM ALERT: Bitumen scammers targeting elderly

"When the guy got out of the car and didn't have a company shirt on I just kind of thought I don't like the feel of this," Tara said.

The man offered to resurface the driveway for a fee - a telltale sign of a scam known to police in the region.

When Tara told the men she wasn't interested in what they were offering, they didn't push the issue and drove away from the property.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the officers at his station were "well aware" of the scam making rounds.

"It's widespread and far-ranging - it's in Cairns, Mackay," he said.

"It appears to be organised by the same group of people."

Snr Sgt Draheim said the scam was carried out in other parts of the state and did not involve the same offenders each time.

"It's been going on for quite some time," he said.

"People jump on the bandwagon and use this scam."

He said at least two instances had been reported in the Laidley area in which people had lost up to a few thousand for driveway resurfacing jobs, which had turned out to be a scam.

"We have done some work on it and we will continue to do so," he said.

A month ago, Gatton Police issued a warning for people to watch for a scam, which particularly targeted the elderly.

Gatton Police reported elderly Adare residents had fallen victim to the scam and had been forced to pay $6600 for dodgy work that was never completed.