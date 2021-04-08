Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
News

Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

by Grace Mason
8th Apr 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

 

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.


"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze

More Stories

fire police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health Queensland Health COVID vaccine hubs shutting on weekends