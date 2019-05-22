Menu
TECH TIME: Peter Scott uses his iPad to access ground cover forage reports for his own property as well as those he manages.
News

Satellite technology helps growers, graziers understand land

Ebony Graveur
by
22nd May 2019 8:29 PM

SINCE he discovered the technology, agricultural industry veteran Peter Scott has used the Long Paddock's ground cover forage reports, both inside and outside the classroom.

The satellite technology enables anyone with land, including growers and those who keep livestock, to access information through generated reports on the condition of their property at any given time.

The Central Queensland University lecturer said the reports helped landowners make better decisions.

"In larger properties, there is a tendency for livestock to over-graze areas like around watering points or where there's nicer grasses,” Mr Scott said.

"So what you can do then, is you can see that and you can compare that to land type and make some strategic decisions about how you might want to stop it occurring.”

Mr Scott said the technology made life easier.

"They didn't have this kind of thing when I was a jackaroo,” he said.

"This kind of technology didn't exist.”

Peter Scott uses the Forage Ground Cover reports regularly for his own property as well as those he manages.
The information the ground cover reports could provide was expansive, as the system accessed data from a number of databases.

"If you're getting dry and losing grass, you can also use Forage to look for grass in other locations,” he said.

"And maybe make some phone calls and organise some agistments.”

Mr Scott said the website delivered information on land by accessing a number of databases.

By entering their property's title into the web portal, landowners can access information derived from satellite technology.

Mr Scott said the technology was easy enough to use.

"This is practical information you can walk out the door and apply on your farm,” he said.

"You don't have to be a really gung-ho IT-type person; it's just another tool in your toolbox.”

Visit longpaddock.qld.gov .au/forage/ for more.

