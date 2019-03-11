Menu
Login
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
News

Stolen truck 'beached' near salt pans

by Gabriel Polychronis
11th Mar 2019 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:24 AM

A MAN who allegedly stole a GPS-monitored truck in Adelaide's north found himself in a spot of bother yesterday after he got stuck on a bridge.

Police say the prime mover and trailer were stolen from a building business in Salisbury North about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The truck, however, was fitted with a GPS unit, allowing the owners to track its location as it headed north towards Virginia and then onto Beagle Hole Rd in Buckland Park.

Patrols searched for the massive vehicle along a narrow dirt road near the salt pans around Thompson Salt Creek before finding it wedged on a bridge.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Salisbury Downs, was still in the front seat.

He was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

After being refused bail, he will appear in court on Tuesday.

editors picks south australia stolen truck

Top Stories

    Mineral injections boost cattle performance and save time

    Mineral injections boost cattle performance and save time

    News Crossdale grazier Don McConnel said mineral injections had given his cattle a much needed boost during the dry season, and saved him time on lick-block runs.

    • 11th Mar 2019 8:42 AM
    Expansion continues at farmworkers lodge

    Expansion continues at farmworkers lodge

    News Interest still strong for fast-developing facility.

    Trevor puts his ponytail on the line for a worthwhile cause

    Trevor puts his ponytail on the line for a worthwhile cause

    News The Barden Produce manager wants to create awareness.

    Old competition lowers age restrictions

    Old competition lowers age restrictions

    News The club will offer spots to 40-year-olds for the first time ever.