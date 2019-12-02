How hero helped pull family from 'ball of fire'

Mark Greenhalgh with his niece Azalea. Mr Greenhalgh was one of three men who pulled a family from a fiery crash at Mirani on Saturday night.

Mark Greenhalgh with his niece Azalea. Mr Greenhalgh was one of three men who pulled a family from a fiery crash at Mirani on Saturday night.

A SARINA man who helped pull a family from a burning car did his best to save the 12-year-old girl who died in the crash.

Mark Greenhalgh was driving a removal truck on Mackay-Eungella Rd, towards Marian, about 7.30pm Saturday when he saw the crash between a station wagon and truck at the intersection with Brand Rd.

"As soon as we passed the truck, we heard a bang," he said. "Glass covered our truck."

The removalist and his co-worker immediately did a U-turn and returned to find the car in flames.

Mr Greenhalgh, 25, said his co-worker and the driver of the truck involved worked to free a nine-year-old boy, as he focused on the driver, a 31-year-old woman, while desperately calling 000.

"The car was already ignited, it was in a ball of fire," he said. "The driver was screaming 'get me out, help!'.

"We got the driver out just in time.

He said he reclined the driver's seat and stretched out the seatbelt until the woman could slip out.

The men also freed the unconscious 12-year-old girl from the car, but despite efforts to save her, she died at the scene.

"We went to the back door to get her out. We got her to the sidewalk and started CPR and then the paramedics came," Mr Greenhalgh said.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics continued CPR but the girl could not be revived.

The young girl's death is the fifth on Mackay region roads this year.

The woman and the boy remain in Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Greenhalgh admitted it had been a frightening experience, unlike anything he'd seen in his life previously.

"I was a bit worried about my own safety, but when it comes to helping others, you don't think about that," he said.

"I'd like to get rid of the sick feeling I've got carrying with me.

"I just sort of think I did the best I could."

The truck driver was not injured.

Queensland Police Service Media was unable to provide any further information on the crash. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.