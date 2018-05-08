Sarah Steinhardt's super step up

ON TARGET: Sarah Steinhardt competes in the National Hockey Championships in Tasmania in March.

ON THE back of representing Queensland in hockey at the recent National Championships, Gatton's Sarah Steinhardt has competed as goalie in the Queensland Poligras Super League.

The Poligras Super League, held at the weekend, first began in 2012 and is fast becoming Hockey Queensland's signature event, where the best hockey in the state is celebrated in a carnival-type atmosphere.

Players compete in Super League Zones instead of their traditional association teams, which showcases Queensland's best available hockey talent in the strongest standard of competition.

"It felt really good to be selected for the South West Zone,” Steinhardt said.

"Super League is the best of the best in Queensland.

"The best of all the regions met in Brisbane and versed all six teams over the three days and the final was on Monday.”

Steinhardt said the main goal of Super Leauge was to be selected into the Scorchers team, the under- 21s Queensland team or the Queensland country team.

"I will find out soon if I made any of the teams,” Steinhardt said.

"Overall our team came fifth over the weekend.”