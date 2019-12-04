Expensive sapphire tucked in dead man's sock goes missing

Police are investigating the mystery of a missing sapphire, after claims a high-quality stone might have been pocketed in the wake of a man's death.

Police are investigating the mystery of a missing sapphire, after claims a high-quality stone might have been pocketed in the wake of a man's death.

POLICE are investigating the mystery of a missing sapphire at a Gemfields mine over claims a high-quality stone might have been pocketed in the wake of a man's death.

Mining claim owner Anita Nichols said prospector Murray Hazelton, who died four weeks ago, had an unusual practice of stashing any good gems in his sock.

Mr Hazelton worked at her claim for nearly 10 years before his body was found on November 5, and she described the habit that could be linked to a missing sapphire that police are now investigating.

"When Murray's sending the buckets up, he holds sapphires up to the light he's got there and if it's a rubbishy-looking one, he chucks it in the bucket," she said. "If it's a good looking one, he puts it into his sock."

Mr Hazelton would then show off his spoils during his work break.

But on Tuesday, Ms Nichols submitted a formal statement to Emerald police suggesting that someone found a sapphire in the dirt and kept it. She thinks it rightfully belongs to Mr Hazelton.

Prospector Murray Hazelton.

Ms Nichols said she was not sleeping due to the stress of feeling her friend had been wronged.

"Murray was my best mate. It's been four weeks today [Tuesday] since he died and nothing's been done yet.

"I want the stone back. If I get it, I'll cut it and then I'll sell it, and then half goes between his son and his daughter.

"I've never done the wrong thing by Murray and I don't intend to start doing it now."

She did not wish to accuse any person in particular, but is certain of what she saw.

"I saw it. You don't hold something up to the sun unless it's a sapphire."

"I heard a man say 'I've found a sapphire!' The other man asked if it was a good one. He then held it up to the sun, 'Yes, it's a good one,' and pocketed it."

She said there was no way a sapphire would be specked from that ground, as it was a bare path traversed daily, and suggested that the gemstone could have fallen from Mr Hazelton's body.

Numerous people were at the claim that morning.

"[If] Murray died with that in his sock … I want it back," Ms Nichols said.

"I don't know what to do. But I want to do right by Murray, that's for sure."

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane confirmed an investigation had begun.