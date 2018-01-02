Santa hits the road

ADORNED in flashing lights, tinsel and with Christmas songs blaring, the Woodlea Rural fire truck was hard to miss as it led the Santa Run through the Lockyer.
Much to the local children's delight, the Christmas convoy covered Placid Hills, Gatton, Woodlands, Woodlands Rise Estate and Koala Park on December 23 and Christmas Eve.
Held each year to bring joy to children of the Lockyer community the Santa Run also provides the public with information on bush fire safety and becoming a rural volunteer fire fighter.
For information on how to join up call your local brigade or visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.
