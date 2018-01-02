Menu
Login
News

Santa hits the road

The fire truck was decorated for the occasion.
The fire truck was decorated for the occasion. Francis Witsenhuysen

ADORNED in flashing lights, tinsel and with Christmas songs blaring, the Woodlea Rural fire truck was hard to miss as it led the Santa Run through the Lockyer.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Much to the local children's delight, the Christmas convoy covered Placid Hills, Gatton, Woodlands, Woodlands Rise Estate and Koala Park on December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Held each year to bring joy to children of the Lockyer community the Santa Run also provides the public with information on bush fire safety and becoming a rural volunteer fire fighter.

For information on how to join up call your local brigade or visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  2017 woodlea santa run christmas rural fire service santa woodlea rural fire brigade

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Muggy weather persists

Muggy weather persists

Valley drenched after higher-than-average rainfall for December with the storms set to continue.

Giving kids the best start

BACK TO SCHOOL: Vicky Spicer of NewsXpress, Glen Kluck of Shoe Collections, Darryl Spicer of NewsXpress, Linda Roberts and Kerrie Price of the Lockyer Neighbourhood and Information Centre launched their Back To School Supply Drive to help struggling families.

How you can help the most vulnerable in our communities.

Danny Capner takes first steps

Physiotherapy aide Reiko Watson helps Danny Capner take his first steps. Please note: the slings and bandages are there to help reinforce his knee and ankle and the sling is there to hold his arm in place so he could maintain his balance.

Family says his progress is a real Christmas miracle.

A celebration of Christmas and friendship

A JOLLY GOOD TIME: Becky,4, and Anne,8, show off their beautiful face painting by Facestories at the Lockyer Community Centre's Community Christmas Celebration on Wednesday.

Lockyer Community Centre hosts Christmas Celebration.

Local Partners